FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for Monday Night Football, WNBA Finals, and NBA Tip-Off

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

Monday, Oct. 19 brings a stacked slate of sports action across the NFL, WNBA, and NBA. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer to use on these marquee matchups. Whether you're backing the 49ers against the Commanders or the Dream against the Valkyries, this welcome bonus gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Monday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers up to $350 in bonus bets over five days, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how it breaks down: place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and you'll earn $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to unlock the full $350 bonus.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the 49ers to cover the spread against Washington on Monday night. If the 49ers win, you pocket your winnings plus receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Tuesday's WNBA Finals Game 2 or Wednesday's NBA Tip-Off games. If the 49ers fall short, you still get the $50 bonus bets to keep building your account. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after you receive them, giving you a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's entire sportsbook.

The terms are straightforward and player-friendly. Each $50 bonus bet you earn must be used on eligible wagers, and the bonus stake itself won't be returned in your winnings, though any profits from those bonus bets become yours to keep or withdraw. This structure rewards both winning and losing bets equally during your first five days, making it an excellent way to explore FanDuel's betting markets without pressure.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's action

Getting started with your FanDuel sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Monday Night Football, the WNBA Finals, and beyond:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the FanDuel website and create a new account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as the 49ers-Commanders matchup or the Dream-Valkyries WNBA Finals Game 2. Receive your first $50 bonus bet immediately, whether your wager wins or loses. Repeat the process for four more days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional promotions and boosts available on FanDuel

FanDuel doesn't stop with the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily promotions, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers that reward both new and existing bettors. You'll find these ongoing deals by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where fresh opportunities appear regularly throughout the week.

Existing customers can take advantage of odds boosts on popular bets, enhanced payouts on specific matchups, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. These bonuses complement your initial welcome offer and keep the value flowing as you continue betting on your favorite teams and players.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.