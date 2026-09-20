FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for NFL Week 2 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

NFL Week 2 Sunday delivers a loaded slate of matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New customers can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. You'll want to get in on the action across the early window headliners, late-afternoon rivalry games, and Sunday Night Football.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for NFL Week 2

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll unlock up to $350 in bonus bets by completing a straightforward seven-day challenge. Here's how it breaks down: deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you complete a qualifying bet, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token.

You can use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50. If that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Bengals-Texans matchup using your first token and lose. You'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If you win that same $50 bet, the winnings are yours to keep, but the bonus amount doesn't return as part of your payout. The bonus bets themselves remain valid for seven days from issuance.

FanDuel awards the bet reset tokens regardless of whether your daily $5 qualifying wagers win or lose. This means you're guaranteed to receive all seven tokens simply by meeting the deposit and wagering requirements. The real upside comes when you use those tokens on bets that don't land. Consider this scenario: you place seven $50 wagers across the week's biggest games (Bengals-Texans, Vikings-Bears, Commanders-Cowboys, Dolphins-49ers, and Colts-Chiefs) and lose all of them. You'd receive $350 in bonus bets to deploy on future wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Deposit at least $5 to qualify.

Place a $5 wager on any market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Winning bets pay out winnings only; the bonus amount is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for NFL Week 2 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on this week's slate of games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Sunday to earn your first bet reset token. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any game, including Bengals-Texans, Vikings-Bears, or Colts-Chiefs. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for six more consecutive days to unlock all seven tokens and maximize your bonus potential. If your token-funded bets lose, FanDuel credits your account with bonus bets up to $50 per day.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions Available at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions often include parlay boosts, same-game parlay specials, and enhanced odds on popular matchups. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab. You'll find a curated list of active offers tailored to the day's slate of games, including Week 2's marquee matchups like Bengals-Texans and Colts-Chiefs.

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