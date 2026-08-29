FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 Bonus for North Carolina vs. TCU Kickoff in Dublin

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College football's Week 0 arrives with North Carolina taking on TCU in Dublin, and I'm here to help you make the most of it. Claim up to $350 in bonus bets when you sign up with a FanDuel promo code by Aug. 29. Check out available sportsbook promos to see what other offers are available.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UNC vs. TCU

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $350 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Here's how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, usable on bets between $1 and $50.

If your bet using the token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on North Carolina to cover the spread in the UNC vs. TCU matchup using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. If your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself is not returned. You can repeat this process for seven consecutive days, earning up to $350 in total bonus bets.

The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, so you'll have plenty of time to deploy them across FanDuel's full slate of college football markets. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, giving you a solid window to get started before the season heats up.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Tar Heels vs. Horned Frogs game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on North Carolina vs. TCU.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for the UNC vs. TCU game or any other available event. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use the token on a bet between $1 and $50 for the Tar Heels matchup or another game. If that bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets, up to $50. Repeat this process daily for seven consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific sports and matchups. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers tailored to the day's slate of games.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.