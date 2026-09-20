FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $350 for Commanders vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup while earning bonus bets through sportsbook promos . The offer is perfect for capturing the NFC East rivalry action this Sunday.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and wager $5 on any market each day for seven consecutive days to qualify for bet reset tokens. These tokens unlock bonus bets when your wagers lose.

Here's how the bonus works for your Commanders vs. Cowboys bets:

Wager $5 or more on any market each day for seven days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $25 wager on the Cowboys to cover the spread on Sunday using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $25 in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus. You can then use your remaining six tokens over the next six days to earn additional bonus bets, with a maximum of $50 per day.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance. The FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, so act quickly to claim this offer before the deadline passes.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Commanders vs. Cowboys game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Sunday's matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market to qualify for your first bet reset token. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 for the Commanders vs. Cowboys game. Repeat steps four and five for six more consecutive days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets total.

For a detailed breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can discover these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where daily specials and enhanced odds appear regularly. These bonuses complement your initial welcome offer and give you more ways to maximize your betting experience on games like Commanders vs. Cowboys and beyond.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.