FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for College Football, MLB and WNBA on Aug. 26

College football is officially back, and so is the action on FanDuel Sportsbook. This Wednesday brings a loaded slate of games across multiple sports, and I'm here to help you maximize your betting experience with a $350 bonus bets welcome offer. Whether you're eyeing the North Carolina-TCU matchup in Dublin or the Dodgers-Braves showdown, a FanDuel promo code isn't required to claim sportsbook promos available on Aug. 26.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Wednesday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $350 in bonus bets over seven consecutive days. No code is required to activate this promotion. Here's how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of the outcome.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the North Carolina-TCU game using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets back into your account. If it wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus bet stake itself isn't returned. You can repeat this process for up to seven days, earning up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued. This FanDuel sign-up bonus offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The promotion applies to college football Week 0 matchups like San Jose State-USC and Memphis-UNLV, as well as Wednesday's MLB games featuring the Astros-Yankees and Dodgers-Braves.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for college football and MLB

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's action:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity as required by FanDuel. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for college football, MLB, or WNBA games. Place your first $5 wager on any market, such as a moneyline bet on the Dodgers-Braves game. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after placing your qualifying wager. Use the token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any eligible market. If that bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets. Repeat this process for up to seven consecutive days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who've already claimed the welcome offer. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes include daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting strategy. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers updated throughout the day.

Whether you're betting on NC State-Virginia in the afternoon or catching the late-night Memphis-UNLV matchup, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Checking the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss a valuable boost or bonus opportunity while wagering on college football, MLB, or WNBA games.

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