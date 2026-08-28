FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0, MLB and WNBA

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College football finally returns this weekend, and Friday, Aug. 28 brings a loaded slate of MLB games and WNBA matchups to kick things off. I'm here to help you maximize your betting experience with a $350 bonus bets welcome offer from FanDuel. This sportsbook promos opportunity lets you bet on UNC-TCU in Dublin, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry game, or any other matchup on the board.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for college football and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses available. New customers can earn up to $350 in bonus bets by meeting simple qualifying requirements over seven consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of whether your $5 qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on games like UNC-TCU, Red Sox-Yankees, or any other matchup.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet using your token on the Mariners-Blue Jays game on Friday and it loses. FanDuel credits you $50 in bonus bets. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus amount back. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them on college football, MLB, WNBA, or any other sport FanDuel offers.

The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is designed to give new bettors multiple opportunities to build their bankroll while exploring the platform during one of the biggest sports weekends of the year.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 0 betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on college football Week 0, MLB, and WNBA games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Friday, Aug. 28 or any day during your seven-day qualifying period. Receive your first bet reset token after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $50 on UNC-TCU, Red Sox-Yankees, Astros-Mets, or any other available matchup. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to unlock up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Explore additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after they claim the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, boosts, and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing FanDuel promo codes by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where new offers update daily based on the sports calendar and upcoming events.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts during college football season, same-game parlays for MLB, or player props for WNBA games, FanDuel keeps its Promotions section stocked with ways to add value to your bets. Make it a habit to check the app regularly so you don't miss out on limited-time opportunities.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.