FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. Bet on the Giants and Rams matchup and take advantage of available sportsbook promos to maximize your Monday night action in Inglewood.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Giants vs. Rams

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and begin wagering to unlock bonus bets over seven consecutive days. The structure is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven days, and you'll receive a bet reset token daily.

Here's how the bonus bets work when you bet on the Giants and Rams game. If you use your daily token on a wager between $1 and $50 and that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on the Rams to cover the spread and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets. If your $50 wager wins, you keep your winnings, but the bonus amount doesn't return as part of your payout.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include the following details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token daily, regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your token bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20. The maximum bonus potential reaches $350 if you wager $50 daily for all seven days and each bet loses. Winnings from bonus bets become withdrawable funds, but the bonus amount itself doesn't return as part of your winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Giants versus Rams matchup.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and select your preferred banking method to deposit at least $5. Browse the available betting markets for the Giants and Rams game and place a $5 wager on any market. Repeat your daily $5 wager for seven consecutive days to earn all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50 on any available market, including Giants and Rams prop bets. If your token bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before they expire in seven days.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and odds enhancements on popular betting markets. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and boosts tailored to your betting preferences.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.