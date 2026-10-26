FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

The World Series shifts to Tampa Bay on Monday, Oct. 26, and new bettors can capitalize on the pivotal matchup with a FanDuel promo code offer. You can earn up to $350 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers on the game, and explore additional sportsbook promos available across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Game 3

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer grants new customers $50 in bonus bets for each qualifying $5 wager placed over five consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this promotion. Simply deposit at least $5, place your first $5 bet on any market, and FanDuel will credit you with $50 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses.

You can repeat this process daily for five days to maximize your earnings. If you place a $5 bet on Milwaukee to win Game 3 and the Brewers secure victory, you'll receive your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets. If that same bet loses, FanDuel still awards you the $50 bonus bets to use on subsequent wagers throughout the series. Each bonus bet expires after seven days, so plan your bets strategically as the World Series progresses.

The terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $350 total.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the World Series

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Game 3 between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity and confirm your location within an eligible state. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the World Series betting markets and place a $5 wager on any option for Game 3. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account immediately after your bet settles. Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and boosts for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides promotions and boosts for established customers throughout major sporting events. These offers change regularly and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions tied to games like World Series matchups. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests.

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