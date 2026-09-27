New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 3 Sunday delivers one of the most stacked schedules of the season, and I'm ready to capitalize on it with a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets . The 1 p.m. window features marquee matchups like Chargers-Bills and Chiefs-Dolphins, while the late slate brings an international spectacle with Ravens-Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. Whether you're eyeing Patrick Mahomes against Miami's defense or backing Baltimore's road trip to Brazil, sportsbook promos like this one make it the perfect time to join FanDuel.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for NFL Week 3

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate, and it's designed to reward you across five consecutive days of betting. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then place a $5 wager each day for five days. For every day you complete a qualifying bet, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on any wager between $1 and $50.

The beauty of this offer is what happens next. If your bet using the reset token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. That means you could earn up to $250 in total bonus bets if you maximize the offer across all five days. Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Chargers to cover against Buffalo on Sunday and it doesn't hit; you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another NFL Week 3 matchup or any other sport FanDuel offers.

Conversely, if your $50 wager on Chiefs-Dolphins wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus bet credit. The bonus bets themselves are valid for five days from issuance, so you'll want to use them promptly. Here are the key terms:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Place a $5+ qualifying wager each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day regardless of your qualifying bet's outcome.

Use each token on a wager between $1 and $50.

If your token bet loses, get your stake back as bonus bets (up to $50).

Bonus bets expire after five days from issuance.

Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the bonus stake itself is not.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place your first $5+ qualifying wager on any NFL Week 3 matchup, such as Chargers-Bills or Ravens-Cowboys in Rio. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a wager between $1 and $50 on any subsequent game. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to unlock up to $250 in total bonus bets. Monitor your bonus bet balance in the app and use them before they expire in five days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Ongoing Offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by checking the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently, so it's worth checking back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.

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