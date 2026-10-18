FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 6 Sunday brings a loaded slate of matchups, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets available on Oct. 18 through our FanDuel promo code offer. Whether you're eyeing the Chargers-Chiefs showdown or the Cowboys-Packers primetime clash, you'll have plenty of betting opportunities across the slate. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for more welcome offers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 6

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to sign up, make a deposit of at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any betting market. Once you do, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. You can repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to maximize the offer and earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including NFL Week 6 games.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for up to five days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Let's say you place a $5 bet on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup on day one. If your bet wins, you'll get your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet. If it loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bet to use on another game. You can then repeat this process on day two with a different game from the slate, such as the Bills-Raiders contest, and continue through day five to accumulate your full bonus amount.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 6 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 6 games with your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL Week 6 betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game, such as Chargers-Chiefs or Cowboys-Packers. Receive your $50 bonus bet immediately after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps four and five for up to five consecutive days to earn additional bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before they expire in seven days.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. These offers can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers.

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