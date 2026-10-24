FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Week 8 College Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

College football's Week 8 slate is packed with marquee matchups, and there's no better time to jump into the action than with up to $350 in bonus bets from FanDuel. The sportsbook promos available on Oct. 24 make it easy to get started with Indiana taking on Michigan in one of the day's premier contests. Whether you're eyeing the Hoosiers' road test in Ann Arbor or any of the other elite matchups on tap, FanDuel has you covered.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Week 8 College Football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers $350 in bonus bets, and no code is required to claim it. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses. You can repeat this process daily for five consecutive days to maximize the offer and accumulate up to $350 in total bonus bets.

The terms and conditions of this FanDuel sign-up bonus are straightforward:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Week 8 college football games like Indiana vs. Michigan.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first wager, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to unlock the full $350 bonus.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Imagine placing your first $5 bet on Indiana to cover the spread against Michigan. If Indiana wins, you pocket your winnings plus the $50 bonus bet. If Indiana falls short, you still receive the $50 bonus bet to use on another Week 8 matchup like Texas A&M at Alabama or Ole Miss at Texas. This flexibility makes the FanDuel promo codes offer ideal for bettors looking to explore multiple games throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer for Week 8

Claiming your bonus bets is simple and takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and sign up for a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Week 8 college football betting markets and place your first $5 qualifying wager on any game, such as Indiana vs. Michigan at noon ET. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account immediately after your first bet settles. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next four days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager within the seven-day validity window.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions Available at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out ongoing promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These bonuses change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific games and leagues. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests.

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