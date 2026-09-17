FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets Starting With Lions vs Bills Thursday Night Football

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets on Sept. 17 when they sign up with FanDuel. This welcome offer lets you bet on the Lions and Bills matchup at Highmark Stadium while earning bonus bets through sportsbook promos designed for new customers. The short week ahead makes this Thursday night showdown even more compelling for bettors looking to capitalize on a high-scoring affair.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Lions vs Bills

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by completing simple qualifying steps over seven consecutive days. Here's what you need to know about this welcome promotion:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager, regardless of the outcome.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on Lions vs Bills or other markets.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 bet using your token on the Lions to cover the spread on Thursday night. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if your token bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself doesn't return. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, giving you a full week to deploy them across FanDuel's betting markets.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer provides a maximum of $50 in bonus bets per day for seven days, totaling up to $350 if you maximize each daily opportunity. You'll earn your bet reset tokens every single day you meet the $5 qualifying wager requirement, making this one of the most straightforward welcome offers available.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Thursday night

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Lions vs Bills with your bonus bets.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market to earn your first bet reset token. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to accumulate up to seven tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50, targeting Lions vs Bills or other matchups. If your token bets lose, you'll receive bonus bets to use on additional wagers.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily and weekly offers tailored to various sports and betting markets. These bonuses often include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

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