FanDuel Promo Code Gives Up To $350 Starting With a Bet on Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills Tonight

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the marquee matchup between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Lions vs Bills

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll receive bet reset tokens by wagering $5 or more on any market for seven consecutive days. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $50, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Lions to cover the spread using your first reset token on Thursday night. If the Lions fall short and your bet loses, FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings, but the bonus bet stake itself doesn't return to your account. You can use your remaining six tokens over the next six days on any FanDuel market, including additional Lions-Bills prop bets or other NFL games.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Lions-Bills game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Thursday's matchup:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity to activate your account. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a wager of at least $5 on any market on Day 1 (Thursday, Sept. 17) to receive your first bet reset token. Repeat your $5+ daily wager for six more consecutive days to earn all seven tokens. Use each token to place bets between $1 and $50 on Lions-Bills props or other available markets. If any of those bets lose, your stake returns as bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. You can find all available FanDuel promo codes by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new offers appear daily.

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