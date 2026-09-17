FanDuel Promo Code Gives Up To $350 Starting With a Bet on Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills Tonight
New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Sept. 20. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the marquee matchup between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.
New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Lions vs Bills
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll receive bet reset tokens by wagering $5 or more on any market for seven consecutive days. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $50, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets.
Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.
- If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20.
Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Lions to cover the spread using your first reset token on Thursday night. If the Lions fall short and your bet loses, FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. If that same $50 bet wins, you keep your winnings, but the bonus bet stake itself doesn't return to your account. You can use your remaining six tokens over the next six days on any FanDuel market, including additional Lions-Bills prop bets or other NFL games.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the Lions-Bills game
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Thursday's matchup:
- Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information.
- Verify your identity to activate your account.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a wager of at least $5 on any market on Day 1 (Thursday, Sept. 17) to receive your first bet reset token.
- Repeat your $5+ daily wager for six more consecutive days to earn all seven tokens.
- Use each token to place bets between $1 and $50 on Lions-Bills props or other available markets.
- If any of those bets lose, your stake returns as bonus bets.
For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. You can find all available FanDuel promo codes by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new offers appear daily.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.