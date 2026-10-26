FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on Dallas vs. Philadelphia MNF, Starting Earning $350 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 26. Bet on the Cowboys and Eagles matchup using sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome bonus and build your bankroll for this divisional showdown.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Cowboys vs Eagles

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive a $50 bonus bet. The key to maximizing this welcome offer is consistency: repeat the process for five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works in practice. If you place a $5 bet on the Cowboys to cover the 4.5-point spread and that bet loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Conversely, if your $5 wager wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bet to use on subsequent games throughout the week.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them promptly on upcoming matchups. The bonus stake itself doesn't return in your winnings, but any profits from bonus bets become withdrawable funds. Here are the key terms:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five days to reach the $350 maximum.

Bonus bets expire 168 hours after issuance.

Bonus stake is not returned in winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Cowboys versus Eagles matchup.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for the Dallas vs Philadelphia game. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as the moneyline, spread, or total. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the result. Repeat this process for four more consecutive days to accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional games and markets throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses often include profit boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers and their specific terms.

Checking the Promotions section frequently ensures you never miss valuable opportunities to increase your returns on bets placed during major events like Monday Night Football. FanDuel updates its promotional calendar regularly, so loyal bettors who stay engaged with the app gain access to exclusive deals tailored to upcoming games and matchups.

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