FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies, Get $200 in Bonus Bets on Wednesday

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on Dodgers vs. Phillies as their first bet on July 22. Sign up today and put your first token to work on this rubber-match showdown.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and rewarding. No code is needed — simply create your account, deposit at least $5, and start wagering. The welcome bonus is structured across five consecutive days of betting, with Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup serving as the perfect starting point for Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

For Day 1, consider placing your $5 wager on the Dodgers vs. Phillies game. You could back Eric Lauer and the Dodgers on the moneyline, given his impressive 3-0 record and 3.12 ERA since joining Los Angeles. If that bet loses, your token covers you with up to $200 back in bonus bets. If it wins, you pocket the cash and still receive your token to use on Day 2.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus gives new users five separate opportunities to earn a token, meaning the full value of the FanDuel promo code new-user offer can reach up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the five-day window. Any bonus bets received must meet a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Wednesday's first pitch.

Register: Click the sign-up link and create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome offer eligibility. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Phillies game. This counts as Day 1 of your five-day qualifying window. Collect your token: After your wager settles, you will receive a bet reset token. Use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Withdraw winnings: Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Dodgers vs. Phillies

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, ranging from profit boosts to parlay insurance and odds enhancements on marquee matchups. Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Phillies rubber match is exactly the kind of game that tends to attract featured offers. Check the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to stay current on what is available for your account.

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