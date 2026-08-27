FanDuel Promo Code Offer for College Football Week 0, MLB and WNBA on Aug. 27

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

College football is officially back on Thursday, Aug. 27, and I'm ready to capitalize on the action with a FanDuel promo code offer that gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets . Whether you're eyeing the UNC-TCU matchup in Dublin, the San Jose State-USC showdown, or the late-night Memphis-UNLV thriller, this welcome bonus lets you explore sportsbook promos while betting on the games that matter.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for college football Week 0

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it's straightforward to understand. You'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any betting market for seven consecutive days. Each day you meet that requirement, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on a wager between $1 and $50.

Here's where it gets interesting: if your bet using the token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. That means you could earn up to $350 in bonus bets over the week if you max out each daily token at $50 and those bets don't hit. Let's say you place a $50 token bet on UNC-TCU in Dublin and it loses; you'll get $50 back as bonus bets to use on the Astros-Yankees game later that evening or any other eligible market.

The bonus bets themselves are valid for seven days (168 hours) after you receive them, and if you win a wager using bonus bets, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus amount itself doesn't return as part of your payout. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026, so you have plenty of time to claim it and use it across multiple sports.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day, regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel credits your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Week 0 betting

Claiming your welcome bonus and placing your first bets on college football Week 0 takes just a few minutes.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and sign up with your personal information. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the college football, MLB, or WNBA markets and place a $5 or higher wager on any game Thursday, such as UNC-TCU, San Jose State-USC, or Memphis-UNLV. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to earn all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50, and if it loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $50. Apply your bonus bets to additional wagers on college football, MLB, WNBA, or any other eligible sport.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding you. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay specials, and other promotions designed to give existing customers extra value on their bets. You'll find these offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly throughout the week and during major sporting events.

Whether it's a boost on a specific game like the Dodgers-Braves matchup or a parlay promotion tied to multiple college football games, FanDuel keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Make it a habit to check the Promotions section before placing your bets so you never miss an opportunity to maximize your potential return on the games you want to play.

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