FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code when betting on Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24. We've rounded up everything you need to know about this sportsbook promos offer to help you get started.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Falcons vs. Packers

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives new customers up to $250 in bonus bets, and no FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets for each of your first five days of wagering, starting with a minimum $5 bet on any market. Whether your initial wager on the Falcons vs. Packers matchup wins or loses, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets the next day.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 qualifying wager on Thursday's game between Atlanta and Green Bay. If that bet wins, you'll have cash winnings plus your $50 bonus bets to use on Friday. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the $50 bonus bets to apply toward another wager. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so plan your wagers accordingly. Keep in mind that the bonus bet stake itself won't be returned in your winnings, but any profits from those bonus bets become withdrawable cash. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 qualifying wager required each day.

$50 bonus bets issued daily for five consecutive days.

Bonus bets valid for seven days from issuance.

Bonus stake not returned in winnings.

Available on any betting market, including Falcons vs. Packers props.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Falcons vs. Packers with your FanDuel promo code new-user offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and create your account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the Falcons vs. Packers betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any option. Receive your first $50 bonus bets the next day, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps four and five for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions for both new and existing customers. Beyond this welcome offer, you'll find daily boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific promotions available throughout the year. Existing users should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonuses and enhanced odds available for upcoming games and events.

The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts on popular betting markets, same-game parlay promotions, and seasonal offers tied to major sporting events. By regularly visiting the Promotions section, you'll stay informed about new opportunities to maximize your betting value on Thursday Night Football and beyond.

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