FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Georgia vs. Alabama: Get $250 Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available through Oct. 10. This welcome bonus lets you start betting on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup while building your bankroll with sportsbook promos that reward both winning and losing wagers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Georgia vs. Alabama

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Here's what makes this offer valuable for the Georgia vs. Alabama game: If you place a $5 bet on the Bulldogs to win and that wager loses, FanDuel still credits you with $50 in bonus bets. Conversely, if your $5 wager on Alabama wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. This structure means you're building bonus bets regardless of the outcome on Saturday night.

Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them on additional Georgia vs. Alabama prop bets, live betting opportunities, or other sports. Keep in mind that the bonus bet stake itself is not returned in your winnings, but any profits from those bonus bets become withdrawable cash.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum $5 deposit through your preferred banking method.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including Georgia vs. Alabama odds.

Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your first bet settles.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Georgia vs. Alabama

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Saturday's SEC showdown.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Georgia vs. Alabama betting markets and place a $5 wager on your chosen selection. Once your bet settles, FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat this process for up to five days to accumulate up to $250 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on specific games and sports. To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests.

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