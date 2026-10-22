FanDuel Promo Code Offer for New England vs. Chicago Thursday Night Football: Starting Earning $350 Bonus Bets

Thursday Night Football brings the New England Patriots to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears, and it's the perfect time to claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $350 in bonus bets . New bettors can take advantage of sportsbook promos available on Oct. 22 by signing up and placing qualifying wagers. This welcome offer gives you multiple chances to earn bonus bets throughout the week.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Works for Thursday's Game

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer and earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Thursday's Patriots-Bears matchup.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five days to accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

For example, if you place a $5 bet on the Patriots to cover the spread in Thursday's game and the bet loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets. If your $5 wager wins, you keep your winnings and still receive the $50 bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets on Friday's games or any other available markets throughout the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for the Patriots-Bears Game

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and start betting on Thursday's matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including the Patriots-Bears game. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the week, and any winnings become withdrawable funds.

For more details on the platform and its features, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Ongoing Offers

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer, providing existing customers with daily boosts, parlay specials, and other betting incentives. You can discover these additional FanDuel promo codes by visiting the Promotions section directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.