FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Ole Miss vs. Texas: Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

Saturday's showdown between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas in Austin is the perfect opportunity to claim a $350 bonus bets welcome offer from FanDuel. New users can take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer and place wagers on one of the most compelling matchups of the college football season. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers before you sign up.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Ole Miss vs. Texas

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new customers with up to $350 in bonus bets, and no code is required to claim it. Here's how the promotion works: place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets whether your initial bet wins or loses. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your welcome offer, earning up to $350 total in bonus bets.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Ole Miss vs. Texas.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first wager, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Imagine you place your first $5 bet on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Texas. If your wager loses, you still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another market. If it wins, you pocket your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets to deploy on future wagers throughout the week. This flexibility makes the FanDuel promo codes offer particularly valuable for bettors looking to explore different markets during the Ole Miss-Texas game and beyond.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer for Saturday's Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Ole Miss vs. Texas with your bonus bets:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Ole Miss vs. Texas and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any available option. Receive your first $50 in bonus bets immediately after your wager settles, whether it wins or loses. Repeat this process for four additional days to accumulate up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the week, keeping in mind they expire after seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions and Bonuses at FanDuel Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing offers can include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events like college football games. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you'll find all active bonuses and limited-time offers.

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