FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Ravens vs Cowboys: Earn Up to $250 in Bonus Bets

The Ravens and Cowboys square off in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, and I have an exciting way for new bettors to get started with the FanDuel promo code offer . You can earn up to $250 in bonus bets when you sign up and place qualifying wagers. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. Check out sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Works for Ravens vs Cowboys

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new customers a chance to earn bonus bets over five consecutive days. Here's how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you start with the Ravens-Cowboys matchup on Sunday as your first qualifying wager. You place a $5 bet on Baltimore to win, and it loses. You'll receive a bet reset token that day. Then you use that token to place a $50 bet on the Cowboys the next day. If that bet loses, you get $50 back in bonus bets. If it wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the $50 bonus stake doesn't return to your account.

The bonus bets you earn are valid for five days from issuance. You can use them on any eligible wager across FanDuel's sportsbook. The FanDuel sign-up bonus structure rewards consistency, so placing qualifying wagers each day maximizes your potential earnings through the full five-day period.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code New-User Offer for Sunday's Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Ravens vs Cowboys.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Sunday's Ravens-Cowboys game and place your first $5 qualifying wager. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $50. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to unlock all five bet reset tokens and maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promotions Beyond the Welcome Bonus

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled into your account, you'll want to explore what else is available. The best place to find these ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses is the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily and weekly offers.

These promotions often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events. Checking the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets. FanDuel updates its promotional calendar frequently, so returning users always have fresh opportunities to enhance their betting experience.

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