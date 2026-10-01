FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer available through Oct. 1. This welcome bonus lets you bet on the Steelers-Browns matchup while building your bankroll with sportsbook promos that reward your action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Steelers vs. Browns

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets by meeting simple daily requirements over seven consecutive days. Each day you wager at least $5, you receive a bet reset token that you can use on a bet between $1 and $50.

Here's how it works for Thursday's Steelers-Browns game: If you place a $50 bet on the matchup using your token and that bet loses, FanDuel returns your $50 as bonus bets. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings but don't receive the bonus amount back. You can repeat this process for seven consecutive days, earning up to $350 in total bonus bets if you lose each day's maximum $50 wager.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token daily, regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Use each token on a bet worth $1 to $50; if it loses, you get your stake back as bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

This FanDuel promo code offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer applies specifically to the Steelers-Browns Thursday Night Football game as your first qualifying event, making it an ideal opportunity to test your picks while building bonus bets for future wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Thursday's game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Steelers vs. Browns matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Thursday Night Football betting markets and place a $5 wager on any Steelers-Browns prop or game line. Receive your first bet reset token immediately after your qualifying wager settles. Use your token on a bet between $1 and $50 on the same game or any other market. If your token bet loses, FanDuel credits your stake as bonus bets within 24 hours. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and enhanced odds for existing customers. You can discover these ongoing FanDuel promo codes by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly based on upcoming sporting events and your betting activity.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.