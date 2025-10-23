FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings will face off on Thursday night, with both teams looking to bounce back from Week 7 losses. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim $300 in bonus bets when you bet $5 and win. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the Chargers-Vikings matchup.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Thursday Night Football
New users can claim the FanDuel promo code offer without entering any actual code during registration. The bonus requires a minimum $5 deposit and initial wager on any available betting market. If your $5 bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Here are the key terms and conditions:
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
There is no minimum odds requirement for this offer, so find the biggest favorite you can. You’ll get a small payout if it wins, but the bonus bets are the real reward.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus TNF
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special codes. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before Thursday Night Football:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any Chargers vs Vikings betting market.
- If your bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Make sure to read our FanDuel review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.
More FanDuel offers for existing users
After you claim the welcome offer, make sure to check out more FanDuel promotions that you can take advantage of for TNF.
- NFL Profit Boost: You can also get a 30% profit boost to use on this TNF showdown.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: When you bet on a player to score an anytime TD for Vikings vs. Chargers, and they end up scoring the first or last, you’ll get a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.