FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get a $200 Bet Reset Token for Red Sox vs. Orioles

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Tuesday, July 22. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup at Fenway Park.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and rewarding. Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, and you will receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day. Tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles game is the perfect place to start.

Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works in practice:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Say you place your Day 1 wager on the Red Sox to extend their remarkable 14-game winning streak against Baltimore. If Boston wins and your bet cashes, you keep the profits. If the Orioles pull off the upset and your bet loses, your bet reset token covers your stake, up to $200, in bonus bets. Either way, you are set up to keep going for the remaining four days.

A few key terms to keep in mind with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before first pitch tonight:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to meet the minimum funding requirement. Place a $5 wager on any market for tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles game to kick off Day 1 of your five-day qualifying window. Repeat the process each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to five bet reset tokens and maximize your bonus bets. Withdraw any winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added on a regular basis.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.