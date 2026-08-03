FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get a Bet Reset Token for MLB & WNBA on Aug. 3

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up before Aug. 3 and placing a wager on Monday's MLB and WNBA slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is straightforward and built around five consecutive days of betting. Each day you place a qualifying wager of at least $5, you receive a bet reset token that lets you place a bet between $1 and $200. If that token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Since this offer spans multiple days, Monday's MLB and WNBA slate serves as your Day 1 opportunity. Here is how the key terms break down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200.

To put this in context, say you use your Day 1 token on Dodgers-Cubs at Wrigley Field. If you place a $200 token bet on the Dodgers moneyline and it loses, FanDuel returns that $200 in bonus bets. If the bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have four more days of tokens ahead of you. The FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you a safety net across the full week, not just a single game.

No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed at any point during registration or deposit. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is applied automatically when you sign up through the qualifying link. Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any winnings. FanDuel promo codes for new users are among the most competitive in the market, and this five-day structure gives you plenty of runway to find your spots across the MLB and WNBA boards.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Aug. 3

Signing up and getting your first token bet in place before Monday's first pitch or tip-off is simple. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our link and creating your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any market from Monday's slate, whether that is Dodgers-Cubs, Blue Jays-Astros, Storm-Liberty, or Aces-Dream. This is your Day 1 qualifying bet. Receive your bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets. Repeat the process for four more consecutive days to maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Aug. 3

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform keeps things interesting well beyond the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions tied to the biggest games on the board, including MLB and WNBA matchups throughout the week.

The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Offers rotate frequently, so it is worth checking back before each session to see what is live for that day's slate.

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