FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Alabama vs. LSU

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets on Nov. 7 by using this FanDuel promo code offer. The Crimson Tide and Tigers clash in Baton Rouge with playoff implications on the line, making it the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos and place your first wager.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Alabama vs. LSU

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets daily, totaling up to $200. Your first qualifying wager on the Alabama vs. LSU matchup counts as day one of this promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Alabama vs. LSU.

FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of whether you win or lose your Alabama vs. LSU bet.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days following your first bet to maximize the offer.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake does not return in any winnings.

If you place a $5 wager on Alabama to cover the spread and the Tide wins, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets the next day. If Alabama falls short against LSU, you still earn the full $50 in bonus bets. This flexibility makes the offer valuable whether your Alabama vs. LSU prediction comes through or not.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Alabama vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Alabama vs. LSU game:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity by providing required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the college football betting markets and select Alabama vs. LSU. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market for the game. After your wager settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps four through six for the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 total in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover what's currently available, visit the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you'll find all active bonuses and special offers tailored to your interests.

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