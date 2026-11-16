New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Use this FanDuel promo code offer to bet on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football. New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets as of Nov. 15. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Chargers vs. Ravens

The new-user offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is simple to follow. Your Chargers vs. Ravens wager is Day 1 of the promotion. Place a $5 bet on Monday Night Football, and FanDuel will issue a $50 bonus bet once that wager settles, win or lose.

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. You earn the full $200 by wagering $5 or more on four consecutive days, with each day triggering its own $50 bonus bet. That makes this FanDuel sign-up bonus a great fit for a bettor who wants to stay active through the week.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before you claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the daily wagers for the next three consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it could play out on Monday night. Say you bet $5 on the Ravens to cover the spread as Jacoby Brissett makes his first start in Baltimore. If Brissett leads the Ravens to a cover, you collect your winnings and still get $50 in bonus bets. If the Chargers pull off the upset and Justin Herbert snaps the winless streak, you lose your $5 stake but still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

Either way, you can apply that bonus to the next day's slate of games. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, but if a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer rewards you for showing up daily, not just for picking winners.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Chargers vs. Ravens odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Monday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Chargers +190, Ravens -230.

Spread: Ravens -4.5.

Total: 38.5.

The Ravens (4-5) are the favorites even after losing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to long-term injuries. Baltimore has been outscored 117-43 during a four-game losing streak, but the Chargers (0-8) are the last winless team in the NFL. The low total of 38.5 reflects two offenses with plenty of question marks.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your Day 1 bet on Chargers vs. Ravens.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account, then verify your identity. Go to the Cashier section, choose your banking option, and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Chargers vs. Ravens in the NFL section and choose a market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the game before kickoff at 8:15 PM ET. Wait for your wager to settle, and look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 or larger wager on each of the next three days to unlock the rest of your bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want a deeper look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to get value from FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers across the NFL schedule and other sports.

To see what is live, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap the Promotions section. Check back often, since new offers tied to marquee games like Monday Night Football can pop up with little notice.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.