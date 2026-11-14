FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Missouri vs. Georgia

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

Looking for a FanDuel promo code for Missouri vs. Georgia? New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets starting with a bet on the Tigers and Bulldogs. Check the best sportsbook promos available as of Nov. 14.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Missouri vs. Georgia

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the easiest welcome deals I have come across. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. You only need to sign up, deposit and place a $5 wager each day for four consecutive days.

Your first qualifying wager is the Missouri vs. Georgia game, which makes it Day 1 of the offer. Whether that bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the process over the next three days to unlock the full $200 in bonus bets.

Here is how it could play out. Say you put $5 on Georgia to cover the spread and the Bulldogs cruise past the Tigers. You collect your winnings, and you still get $50 in bonus bets. If Missouri keeps it close and your Georgia bet loses, you still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

This is the kind of matchup that gives bettors plenty to consider. Georgia sits atop the SEC standings at 8-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play after wins over Florida and Ole Miss. Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with 20 passing touchdowns, and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz calls the Bulldogs "the benchmark for the league right now."

Missouri brings its own firepower to Athens. Quarterback Austin Simmons has thrown for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and running back Jamal Roberts leads the SEC with 1,071 rushing yards. The Tigers are chasing their first win in the series since 2013, so a prop on Roberts or receiver Cayden Lee (835 receiving yards) could be worth a look.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager each day for four consecutive days.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts or be cashed out.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets, but winnings from a winning bonus bet become withdrawable.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer rewards consistency. Bettors who follow the daily schedule can turn one college football game into a full week of action. Other FanDuel promo codes you may see online are unnecessary, since this deal requires none.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Missouri at Georgia, which kicks off at 3:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: Missouri +390, Georgia -520.

Spread: Georgia -12.5.

Total: 47.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Missouri vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to lock in your bonus bets and place your first wager on Missouri vs. Georgia.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the "Cashier" section, choose your banking option and make a deposit of at least $5. Browse the betting markets for Missouri vs. Georgia and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, win or lose. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the remaining $150 in bonus bets.

Want to learn more before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos after Missouri vs. Georgia

The welcome offer is only the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, which keeps the action fresh long after the final whistle in Athens.

Open the "Promotions" section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live. Check it often, because new offers tied to college football, the NFL and other major events show up throughout the week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.