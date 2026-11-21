New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 or more on SMU vs. Notre Dame. As of Saturday, Nov. 21, it ranks among the top sportsbook promos available.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer is built around daily wagering. You place a $5 qualifying bet each day for four consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet.

Saturday's showdown between SMU and Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., works well as your Day 1 wager. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET. You can bet on the moneyline, the spread, the total or any other market for the game. This FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your first bet wins or loses.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Create a new account in the FanDuel Sportsbook app and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. Your Day 1 wager can be on SMU vs. Notre Dame.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether the bet wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager on the following three consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets.

If you skip a day and do not place a bet during your promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it plays out with the Fighting Irish. Say you bet $5 on Notre Dame to cover and it wins. You collect your winnings on the wager, and FanDuel still issues your $50 in bonus bets. If Notre Dame fails to cover and your bet loses, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets and can move on to Day 2.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to consider. Notre Dame (9-1) is coming off a 41-7 win against Boston College, and quarterback CJ Carr has thrown for 2,385 yards and 23 touchdowns. SMU (7-3) is looking to bounce back from a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest, and quarterback Kevin Jennings has passed for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

SMU vs. Notre Dame odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for SMU at Notre Dame, set for 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: SMU +810, Notre Dame -1400.

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5.

Total: 56.5.

The Fighting Irish enter as heavy favorites. Bettors who like the Mustangs to keep it close can look at the spread, while the total of 56.5 gives fans of both high-powered offenses another market to consider.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Follow these steps to lock in the FanDuel promo code new-user offer and place your Day 1 bet on SMU vs. Notre Dame.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account, then verify your identity. Open the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and make a deposit of at least $5. Find SMU vs. Notre Dame in the college football section and choose a market, such as the spread, moneyline or total. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 without using bonus funds or profit boosts. Wait for your wager to settle. FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to collect the remaining $150 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not returned.

Want to know more about the platform before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bet offers and other promotions for existing customers, especially around big college football weekends.

To see what is available, open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Checking it before you place a bet can help you spot new boosts. With so many FanDuel promo codes and offers floating around, the app is the best place to confirm what is live.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.