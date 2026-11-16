FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football and NBA

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets on Monday, Nov. 16, and no FanDuel promo code is required. Wager $5 or more on Chargers vs. Ravens or an NBA game to start. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Chargers vs. Ravens

Brissett was demoted by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. Now he is tasked with saving the Ravens' season on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are 0-8, the lone winless team left in the NFL, while the Ravens are 4-5 and have been outscored 117-43 during a four-game losing streak.

You don't need a FanDuel promo code to claim this welcome offer. Your first qualifying wager on Chargers vs. Ravens counts as Day 1. From there, you wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to trigger a daily $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $200 in bonus bets.

Here is what happens on Day 1, whether your bet wins or loses:

If you bet $5 on the Ravens to win and Baltimore beats Los Angeles, you collect your winnings. FanDuel still issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

If you bet $5 on the Chargers and they lose, you don't get that wager back. FanDuel still issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

You must make an initial deposit of at least $5.

You must place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

You must repeat the daily wagers for the following three consecutive days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts, or be cashed out.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Monday also brings an eight-game NBA slate that includes Magic at Celtics, Rockets at Heat, and Suns at Nuggets. Any of these games can serve as your qualifying market. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer lets you pick the game that fits your read best.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current FanDuel odds for Monday's matchups

Chargers at Ravens (8:15 PM ET)

Moneyline: Chargers +188, Ravens -220.

Spread: Ravens -4.5.

Total: 38.5.

Magic at Celtics (7:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Magic ~+285, Celtics ~-285.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first bet on Chargers vs. Ravens.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option, and make a deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Chargers vs. Ravens or any NBA game on Monday's slate. Look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next three consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the stake is not returned.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after Monday Night Football

The new-user offer is only the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and these offers often change with the sports calendar.

Check the "Promotions" section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app before each game to see what is live. Whether you bet on the NFL or a busy NBA night, a quick look can add value to your wagers. Browse the latest FanDuel promo codes and other sportsbook offers to stay ahead of the next big game.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.