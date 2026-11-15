FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 10 NFL Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New users can claim the FanDuel promo code offer for up to $200 in bonus bets on Sunday, Nov. 15. Use it on the Week 10 NFL slate, starting with Patriots vs. Lions in Munich. Check out more sportsbook promos for other options.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more each day for four consecutive days, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet for each day. That adds up to as much as $200 in bonus bets.

Week 10 gives you a strong starting point. The Patriots and Lions kick off at 9:30 AM ET from Munich, which makes that game a natural Day 1 wager. Eight more games follow in the early afternoon, so you have plenty of options for the days that follow.

Here is an example of how Day 1 plays out. Say I deposit $5 and place a $5 bet on the Lions to beat the Patriots. If the Lions win, I collect my winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If the Patriots win, I lose the $5 wager but still receive the $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling.

That is the beauty of this FanDuel sign-up bonus. The bonus bets arrive whether your first wager wins or loses. It works like a kickoff return that starts at midfield.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim the offer.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager for three more consecutive days to earn the full $200. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings are withdrawable, but the bonus bet stake is not returned.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is simple to follow, but the daily timing matters. Place your bet on the Patriots-Lions game on Nov. 15 as Day 1, then keep the streak alive for the next three days. Many FanDuel promo codes require a long list of steps, so this one stands out for its simplicity.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Week 10 NFL Sunday odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for three games on the Sunday slate:

Patriots at Lions (9:30 AM ET): Moneyline: Patriots +128, Lions -152. Spread: Lions -2.5. Total: 50.5.

Bills at Jets (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline: Bills -480, Jets +370. Spread: Bills -7.5. Total: 50.5.

Jaguars at Titans (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline: Jaguars -700, Titans +500. Spread: Jaguars -10.5. Total: 46.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer and bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your Day 1 bet on the Week 10 NFL Sunday slate:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Open the Cashier section, choose your banking option, and make a deposit of at least $5. Find the Patriots vs. Lions game, or any other Week 10 NFL matchup, and select your bet. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Wait for the bet to settle, then look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to unlock the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Want to learn more about the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users on NFL Sunday

The welcome offer is not the only way to boost your bankroll at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for its existing customers, and NFL Sundays often bring fresh options.

Open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before kickoff. Checking that tab each week can help you find extra value on games like Chiefs at Falcons, Packers vs. Vikings, and Steelers at Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.