FanDuel Promo Code: Up to $200 in Bonus Bets Starting With a $5 Bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia

Looking for a FanDuel promo code for tonight's Eastern Conference showdown? New users can claim up to $200 in bonus bets when they bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The East's top two teams meet at 8 PM ET on NBC, and this game works as Day 1 of your welcome offer. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Place a $5 qualifying wager on the Boston-Philadelphia game, and FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets after the wager settles, whether it wins or loses. The same FanDuel sign-up bonus continues for three more consecutive days, which can add up to $200 in bonus bets.

Philadelphia enters at 9-2, a half-game ahead of Boston at 8-2. This is also the first meeting between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown since July's trade sent Brown to Philadelphia and brought Paul George to Boston. Brown has averaged 22.3 points in his first 10 games with the Sixers and 26 points over his last four, while Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia with 26.9 points per game.

Tatum paces Boston with 27.1 points and 7.8 assists per game, though he has shot 40% from the field this month. George has averaged 20.4 points and shot 42.5% from 3-point range since the move. Boston averages 115 points and 27.2 assists, while Philadelphia averages 111 points and 25.9 assists. The Sixers turn the ball over less (12.3 to 14.3), but Boston owns the rebounding edge (45 to 43.4).

Here is a look at the current odds for Boston vs. Philadelphia. Odds are subject to change.

Moneyline: Philadelphia +205, Boston -245.

Spread: Philadelphia +7.5 (-107), Boston -7.5 (-104).

Total: No explicit over/under figure was available at the time of writing. Check the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the current total.

Here is how the bonus plays out with a $5 wager on this game. If you bet $5 on Philadelphia to cover the +7.5 spread and the Sixers win or lose by fewer than eight points, you collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If Boston rolls and your bet loses, you still get the $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Keep these key terms in mind before you claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on the Boston vs. Philadelphia game or any other betting market.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager on the next three consecutive days to earn up to $200 in total. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings, and you cannot withdraw bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Follow these steps to lock in your bonus bets before tipoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section, choose your banking option, and deposit at least $5. Browse the markets for Boston vs. Philadelphia and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Wait for your wager to settle, and look for $50 in bonus bets in your account within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next three days to earn the remaining bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Boston vs. Philadelphia

The welcome offer is just the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new to use on the next big game.

Open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live. Checking it before each slate helps you spot new offers, and it also helps you stay current on FanDuel promo codes and boosts as they change.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.