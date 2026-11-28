GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

DraftKings promo code activates $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass before Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. No code is required on Nov. 28 to claim this DraftKings promo. New customers can also browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

DraftKings keeps this welcome offer simple for new customers who want to back Georgia Tech vs. Georgia or any other matchup on the board. A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 wager unlock the full bonus bet package, regardless of the outcome of that first bet. The sportsbook promo code for DraftKings is not required, since eligible customers simply sign up through the designated link to activate the welcome offer.

Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a first wager of at least $5 on any market, including Georgia Tech vs. Georgia.

Receive two $25 bonus bets right after the wager settles, win or lose.

Collect two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days through a click to claim process.

Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance before it expires.

Access a code for three months of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings new-user promo.

Claim the offer before it closes on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider how this plays out with Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and Georgia. A $5 wager on the Bulldogs moneyline that wins still only returns a small profit given the heavy odds, yet it still satisfies the qualifying bet and unlocks all eight bonus bets. A $5 wager on the Yellow Jackets that does not win still triggers the same reward, since DraftKings issues the bonus bets whether the first wager wins or loses.

Current DraftKings odds for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

DraftKings lists the following odds for Saturday's 3:30 PM ET matchup:

Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2200, Georgia -8000.

Spread: Georgia -35.5.

Total: 55.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Signing up takes just a few minutes before Georgia Tech and Georgia kick off on Nov. 28. Follow these steps to activate the bonus bets and NBA League Pass access.

Click a link on this page to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details and verify your identity to finish signup. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first wager of at least $5 on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia or another available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets right after the wager settles. Return every seven days for three weeks to claim the remaining bonus bets through the click to claim prompt.

Bettors who want more details on features and payment options can read our full DraftKings review before placing a wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly adds extra boosts and bonus offers for customers who already hold an account. These promotions often include odds boosts and profit boosts tied to major games throughout the season, including rivalry weekends like Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. Current customers can find the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers and other DraftKings promo codes by opening the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.