Get $1,500 Bonus Bets On Week 1 College Football With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500

College football's opening weekend arrives with a loaded schedule spanning Thursday through Monday. New bettors can claim a welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code to place bets on Week 1 matchups. As of Sept. 2, you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting value this weekend.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer for new users. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for Week 1 games:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any college football game during Week 1.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Clemson versus LSU and your bet loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back to use on other Week 1 matchups. If you bet $40 on a different game and lose, you'll receive one $40 bonus bet. The bonus code "SI1500" is required at registration to unlock this offer.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards site .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 1 college football:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Use the bonus code "SI1500" during registration. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 college football game. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 matchups before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. Existing users can find these promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar throughout the week, so checking back frequently ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities during Week 1 and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.