Get $1K FanCash With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS; Start With a Rams-Bronco Bet

Sunday night brings a prime-time matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from Fanatics. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 27 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This offer lets you wager on the Rams-Broncos matchup while building your bankroll with bonus funds.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Rams vs Broncos

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to earn bonus funds across their first 10 days. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus 500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can repeat the offer daily for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

For the Rams-Broncos game, imagine you place a $50 wager on the Rams to cover the spread at minus 110 odds. If the Broncos pull off the upset and your bet loses, you'll get $50 in FanCash credited to your account. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can use them to place more wagers throughout the week. The bonus funds expire after seven days, so you'll want to use them promptly on upcoming games.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum minus 500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 days.

Bonus funds expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple chances to build your account value while you explore the platform's betting options. Whether you're backing Matthew Stafford and the Rams' high-powered offense or betting on Bo Nix and Denver's defense, you have 10 opportunities to earn bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's game

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first wager on Rams vs Broncos:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Rams-Broncos game and place a wager of at least $1 on any market with minus 500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on how Fanatics operates and what to expect from the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Sunday's matchup

Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing users. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find additional bonuses by checking the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to upcoming games and events.

Existing users should make it a habit to browse the Promos tab before placing wagers. You might discover a boost that applies to your Rams-Broncos bet or find a promotion on another sport that interests you. Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.