Get $200 Bonus Bets With The bet365 Bonus Code For ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets when they sign up with bet365 on Oct. 13. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and applies to all qualifying bets placed on the ALCS, NHL and NFL Week 6 games. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For ALCS, NHL And NFL Week 6

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Here's what happens depending on your first bet's outcome: If you place a $10 bet on the Cleveland versus Tampa Bay ALCS matchup at 8 PM ET and win, you receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If that same $10 bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on upcoming NHL games or NFL Week 6 contests.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred.

Your bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For ALCS, NHL And NFL Week 6

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Tuesday's games:

Visit bet365's website or download the mobile app and select "Register." Enter your personal information and create your account credentials. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any ALCS, NHL, or NFL Week 6 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can discover daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses by checking the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app. These ongoing offers give established players multiple ways to add value to their wagers throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.