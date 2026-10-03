Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Alabama vs Mississippi State With The bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Saturday, Oct. 3 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to unlock sportsbook promos that reward you with bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Alabama vs Mississippi State

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new customers who meet the promotion's requirements. No code is required to claim this bonus code for bet365. Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the promotion.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Alabama vs Mississippi State or any other sporting event.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager amount is excluded from any returns.

If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Alabama vs Mississippi State and your wager wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of creating your account, and your qualifying bet must settle before the bonus bets are released.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Alabama vs Mississippi State Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on Alabama vs Mississippi State:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Alabama vs Mississippi State game or any other sporting event. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle within 30 days. Once settled, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with bonus bets, boosts, and other valuable offers. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. Existing users should check back frequently to discover new ways to maximize their betting experience throughout the football season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.