Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Jacksonville vs. Baltimore With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 5 by using the bet365 bonus code offer. No code is required to unlock this welcome promotion. Simply deposit $10 and place your first qualifying bet on the Thursday Night Football matchup to earn bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets when they deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $200 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still receive the $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account. Place your qualifying bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore or any other sports event, and once your bet settles, your $200 bonus bets will appear in your account balance. The bonus bets are held separately from your cash balance and cannot be withdrawn as real money.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Jacksonville vs. Baltimore game or any sports betting market. Place your first bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions that rotate throughout the year. To discover these additional offers, log into your bet365 account and visit the "Promos" section within the mobile app or website.

Existing customers can find enhanced odds on select games, parlay bonuses, and other seasonal promotions. Check the Promos tab frequently to stay informed about the latest opportunities available for your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.