Get $200 in Bonus Bets for MLB Wild Card Games With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets by signing up with bet365 on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and applies to all four Wild Card matchups happening throughout the day. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Wednesday's Wild Card slate

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify for this promotion. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, though any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Whether you place a wager on Philadelphia at Atlanta at 2 PM ET, Chicago against Houston at 5 PM ET, Boston visiting New York at 8 PM ET, or Chicago facing San Diego at 10 PM ET, your qualifying bet counts toward unlocking the $200 bonus bets. If your initial $10 bet wins, you keep those winnings and receive the bonus bets on top. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 welcome offer for Wild Card action

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's Wild Card games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Wild Card matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions available at bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to add value to your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.