Get $200 In Bonus Bets For MLB Wild Card With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim a bet365 bonus code welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets for Tuesday's MLB Wild Card games. No code is required to unlock this promotion as of Sept. 29. Simply deposit $10 and place a qualifying bet on any of the four Wild Card matchups to earn your bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Wild Card Betting

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No promotional code is necessary to activate this welcome offer. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on Philadelphia versus Atlanta at 2 PM ET with qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus receive the $200 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on the remaining Wild Card games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Wild Card Games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Tuesday's Wild Card action:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Wild Card games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any remaining Wild Card matchups before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond Wild Card

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Beyond the welcome bonus, the sportsbook features daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that reward loyal bettors. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab on the bet365 app, where new offers appear regularly based on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.