Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Oklahoma City vs. Dallas With The bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup on Oct. 28 using a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager to activate your bonus bets, which you can use across multiple sportsbook promos at bet365.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

For example, if you place a $10 bet on the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial bet loses, you'll still get the $200 in bonus bets to apply toward other betting opportunities at bet365.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Oklahoma City vs. Dallas Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets at bet365.

For more details about the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You'll find ongoing bonuses and betting boosts by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets throughout the year.

Existing users can take advantage of deposit bonuses, parlay boosts, and other special offers that bet365 features regularly. Checking the promotions page before placing your bets ensures you're maximizing the value available on your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.