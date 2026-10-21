Get $200 In Bonus Bets With The bet365 Bonus Code For NBA Opening Night

NBA Opening Night on Wednesday, Oct. 21 brings 11 games across the league, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a welcome offer from bet365. The bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bonus bets when you deposit and place your first wager. No code is required to claim this promotion, making it one of the easiest sportsbook promos available today.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NBA Opening Night

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on any NBA Opening Night matchup. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 releases your $200 in bonus bets into your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Minnesota at Miami game and your selection wins, you receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other NBA Opening Night games. Your bonus bets can be applied to any eligible market, giving you flexibility across the Wednesday slate.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets for NBA Opening Night:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NBA Opening Night game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional NBA games or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides ongoing promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. You can discover these additional offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app, where new deals are added regularly. Established users have access to various bonus opportunities that enhance their betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.