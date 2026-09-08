Get $365 In Bonus Bets For Week 1 NFL With The bet365 Bonus Code

Week 1 NFL kicks off Sept. 8, and new bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets through bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on any Week 1 matchup to earn your bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 1 NFL Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets when you meet the qualifying requirements. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Week 1 NFL games. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on Seattle versus New England, San Francisco versus Los Angeles, or any other Week 1 matchup, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus earn the $365 bonus. If your first bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on upcoming games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets go into your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 1 NFL

Claiming your $365 bonus bets for Week 1 NFL is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 1 NFL game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond Week 1 NFL

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for both new and existing customers. Beyond the Week 1 welcome bonus, the sportsbook features seasonal boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the year. Existing users can discover these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app or website.

The sportsbook refreshes its bonus lineup frequently to give bettors multiple ways to maximize their value. Whether you're betting on Week 1 NFL or looking ahead to future matchups, checking the promotions section regularly ensures you don't miss out on limited-time offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.