Get Up to $150 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 8

New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets starting Oct. 29 when they claim the FanDuel promo code offer. This welcome bonus is perfect for betting on NFL Week 8 matchups, including the Thursday night showdown between Carolina and Green Bay at Lambeau Field. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 8

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to place a $5 qualifying wager each day for three consecutive days to unlock $50 in bonus bets per day, totaling up to $150 in bonus bets. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this welcome offer.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you place a $5 bet on Carolina to cover against Green Bay on Thursday and that bet loses, FanDuel will still issue you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. If your $5 wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets on Sunday's Vikings-Lions matchup or any other NFL Week 8 game throughout the weekend.

Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for the next two consecutive days to maximize your bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you plenty of time to use your bonus bets across NFL Week 8's slate of games. Whether you're betting on the Chiefs-Broncos matchup Sunday at 4:25 PM ET or Monday's Bears-Seahawks game, your bonus bets remain valid for a full week. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for NFL Week 8

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 8 games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with your personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any NFL Week 8 game, such as the Thursday night Carolina-Green Bay matchup at 8:15 PM ET. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, whether it wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next two consecutive days to earn up to $150 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL Week 8 games like the Vikings-Lions showdown or the Sunday Night Football matchup between Philadelphia and Washington.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional promotions available at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These promotions often include profit boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest offers updated daily. Existing users should check back frequently during NFL Week 8 to take advantage of any special boosts tied to marquee matchups like Chiefs-Broncos or the Sunday Night Football game.

Meta Description: Claim $200 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer before NFL Week 8 kicks off with Panthers at Packers.

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