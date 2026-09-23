Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Week 3 NFL
Week 3 of the NFL season brings compelling matchups and early-season urgency, making it the perfect time to claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets. Whether you're backing the unbeaten Bills against the Chargers or betting on divisional clashes across the league, this sportsbook promos welcome offer gives you extra funds to wager on the action. As of Wednesday, September 23, new customers can maximize this opportunity by placing qualifying bets over five consecutive days.
New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.
How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Week 3 NFL Betting
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it straightforward for new bettors to get started. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.
The structure of this offer makes Week 3 an ideal time to engage with FanDuel's platform. If you place your first $5 bet on Buffalo's matchup against Los Angeles on Sunday, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets immediately. You can then use those bonus bets on subsequent games throughout the week, such as Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Kansas City at Miami, or the international game between Baltimore and Dallas in Rio de Janeiro. If your initial $5 wager on the Bills wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets; if it loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bets to apply toward future wagers.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets after your bet settles, regardless of outcome.
- Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Week 3 NFL Games
Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Week 3 NFL action:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method.
- Browse the FanDuel betting markets and place a $5 wager on any Week 3 NFL game, such as Buffalo versus Los Angeles or San Francisco versus Arizona.
- Receive your $50 in bonus bets after your bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses.
- Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers throughout the week, and if they win, your winnings become withdrawable.
For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promotions Beyond the Welcome Offer
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their betting experience. Beyond the initial welcome offer, you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and game-specific promotions available throughout the sportsbook. To discover these ongoing opportunities, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you can browse all active offers and select the ones that align with your Week 3 betting strategy.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.