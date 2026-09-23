Get Up to $250 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Week 3 NFL

Week 3 of the NFL season brings compelling matchups and early-season urgency, making it the perfect time to claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets . Whether you're backing the unbeaten Bills against the Chargers or betting on divisional clashes across the league, this sportsbook promos welcome offer gives you extra funds to wager on the action. As of Wednesday, September 23, new customers can maximize this opportunity by placing qualifying bets over five consecutive days.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Week 3 NFL Betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it straightforward for new bettors to get started. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.

The structure of this offer makes Week 3 an ideal time to engage with FanDuel's platform. If you place your first $5 bet on Buffalo's matchup against Los Angeles on Sunday, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets immediately. You can then use those bonus bets on subsequent games throughout the week, such as Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Kansas City at Miami, or the international game between Baltimore and Dallas in Rio de Janeiro. If your initial $5 wager on the Bills wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 bonus bets; if it loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bets to apply toward future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your bet settles, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Week 3 NFL Games

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on Week 3 NFL action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the FanDuel betting markets and place a $5 wager on any Week 3 NFL game, such as Buffalo versus Los Angeles or San Francisco versus Arizona. Receive your $50 in bonus bets after your bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers throughout the week, and if they win, your winnings become withdrawable.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promotions Beyond the Welcome Offer

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their betting experience. Beyond the initial welcome offer, you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and game-specific promotions available throughout the sportsbook. To discover these ongoing opportunities, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions section, where you can browse all active offers and select the ones that align with your Week 3 betting strategy.

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