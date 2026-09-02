Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

College football's opening weekend arrives with marquee matchups spanning Thursday through Monday, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $350 in bonus bets as part of the current FanDuel promo code offer available on Sept. 2. Whether you're eyeing Clemson's trip to LSU or any of the other top-25 showdowns, this welcome bonus gives you multiple opportunities to wager on the action. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 1 college football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim, making it one of the most straightforward bonuses available. Here's how the promotion works across the seven-day college football stretch:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token each day you meet the qualifying wager requirement.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50 on Week 1 college football games.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

The bonus bets themselves remain valid for seven days after you receive them. If you place a $50 wager using a token on Saturday's Clemson-LSU matchup and that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if that same $50 bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the $50 bonus amount itself doesn't return to your account.

FanDuel awards the daily bet reset tokens regardless of whether your $5 qualifying wager wins or loses, so you're guaranteed to receive all seven tokens throughout the week. This means you can earn up to $350 in total bonus bets if you wager $50 each day for seven days and those bets lose. The offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for college football betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 1 college football games:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the college football betting markets and place your first $5 wager on any game from the Week 1 schedule. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $50 on Thursday's Miami-Stanford game or any other Week 1 matchup. Repeat steps four and five each day for seven consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets. Track your bonus bets in your account and use them on upcoming college football wagers before they expire.

For a detailed breakdown of FanDuel's features and functionality, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select matchups throughout the college football season. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active bonuses and limited-time offers. Checking this section frequently ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on games like Saturday's Clemson-LSU showdown or Sunday's Louisville-Ole Miss matchup.

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