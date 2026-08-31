Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening weekend is here, and I'm ready to help you make the most of it. Claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code as you bet on Week 1 matchups. Through Aug. 31, new users can access sportsbook promos that reward daily wagers across the extended opening weekend.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 1 college football

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim, making it one of the most straightforward FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers available. Here's how it works: you'll receive a bet reset token each day for seven consecutive days after placing a $5 qualifying wager. You can then use each token on a bet between $1 and $50, with a maximum bonus of $50 per day.

The structure of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer makes it ideal for Week 1 betting. Imagine you place a $50 bet on Clemson versus LSU on Saturday using your first token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another game. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus funds. Either way, you'll earn another token the next day as long as you place your $5 qualifying wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

This offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on Week 1 games.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your registration by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any betting market for Thursday's Colorado versus Georgia Tech game or any Week 1 matchup. Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet up to $50 on Friday's Miami versus Stanford game or another Week 1 contest. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Use your bonus bets on high-profile games like Clemson at LSU on Saturday or any other Week 1 matchup.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out my FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. These offers change frequently and can include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other valuable promotions. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active FanDuel promo codes and bonuses tailored to your betting interests.

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