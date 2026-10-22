Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Week 7 NFL, NBA and World Series

New England visits Chicago on Thursday night for a matchup between two 4-2 teams, and it's the perfect time to claim a FanDuel promo code offer. You can earn up to $350 in bonus bets starting Oct. 22 when you sign up with FanDuel. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare all your options before placing your first wager on this week's action.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 7 sports

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days by placing a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. This means you can start with Thursday's Patriots-Bears game and continue through the weekend's NFL slate, NBA doubleheader, and World Series action.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 bet on any market for the Patriots-Bears game or any other event. Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets. Repeat this process for five days to accumulate the full $350 bonus. Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them promptly on upcoming games like Sunday's divisional matchups or the World Series games in Milwaukee.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to open your account.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for this week's games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Patriots-Bears game and beyond.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game, including Thursday's Patriots-Bears matchup at 8:15 PM ET. FanDuel will credit your account with $50 in bonus bets immediately, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to earn the full $350 bonus. Use your bonus bets on upcoming games like Sunday's Cincinnati-Baltimore divisional clash or the World Series games starting Friday at 8 PM ET in Milwaukee.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing customers

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and other promotions throughout the week. To discover these ongoing offers, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find updated deals tailored to current sporting events. Whether you're betting on Sunday's NFL slate, the NBA doubleheader, or the World Series, FanDuel has additional ways to enhance your betting experience.

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