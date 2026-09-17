Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With This FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 2

NFL Week 2 kicks off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions hosting the Buffalo Bills, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from FanDuel. New bettors can earn up to $350 in bonus bets through Sept. 20 when they sign up and meet the qualifying requirements. This FanDuel promo code offer gives you multiple opportunities to place wagers across the entire Week 2 slate, starting with Thursday's heavyweight matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before you decide.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 2 betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, and it's designed to reward consistent daily action throughout the week. Here's how it breaks down: you'll deposit at least $5, then wager $5 or more on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days. For each day you complete a qualifying wager, FanDuel awards you a bet reset token that you can use on a bet between $1 and $50. If that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Lions-Bills game using your first bet reset token, and Detroit falls short. FanDuel returns your $50 as bonus bets, which you can use on Sunday's slate of nine games or any other Week 2 matchup. If you win that $50 bet instead, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus bet itself isn't returned. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after they're issued, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across the full week of NFL action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 or more on any market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet worth $1 to $50; if it loses, you get your stake back as bonus bets.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, so you'll want to start your qualifying wagers immediately to maximize the offer. The beauty of this structure is that you earn your bet reset tokens regardless of whether your daily $5 qualifying wagers win or lose, meaning you're guaranteed the opportunity to unlock bonus bets each day. Week 2 features matchups from Thursday through Monday, so you have multiple betting windows to complete your daily requirements and build your bonus balance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Week 2

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 2 with your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 or higher wager on any market for Day 1 (Thursday's Lions-Bills game is an ideal target). Receive your first bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $50. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for six more consecutive days to unlock up to $350 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wagers throughout Week 2 and beyond.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and profit boosts that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover these ongoing FanDuel promo codes and special offers, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find the latest deals available in your state.

These promotions change frequently, so checking the Promotions section before you place your bets ensures you're taking advantage of every opportunity to maximize your potential returns. Whether you're betting on Week 2's marquee matchups or the full slate of games, FanDuel's rotating offers give you multiple ways to add value to your wagers.

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