Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get Exclusive $60 Bonus for Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in a primetime matchup that offers the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from Kalshi. I can help you understand how to use a Kalshi promo code to get started trading on this game and other real-world events. The current Kalshi promo code is SI60, which unlocks a $60 bonus when you trade at least $25 on the platform by September 20. This welcome offer is one of the best prediction market promos available today, giving you extra capital to trade on the Colts-Chiefs game and beyond.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for the Colts vs. Chiefs Game

The Kalshi promo code SI60 requires you to deposit a minimum of $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. You must enter the code SI60 during signup to activate the offer. Once you meet the $25 trading requirement, Kalshi credits your account with a $60 bonus, which you can use across any available market on the platform, including the Colts-Chiefs matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days

The $60 bonus is credited regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

For example, if you trade $25 on whether the Chiefs will cover the spread against Indianapolis, your bonus applies whether that trade settles in your favor or not. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore other markets on Kalshi, from politics to culture to sports beyond the NFL.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Sunday Night

Claiming the SI60 welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you can start trading on the Colts-Chiefs game right away. Follow these steps to get your $60 bonus:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate the offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 requirement. Trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs game: Place trades totaling at least $25 on any available markets, including the Colts-Chiefs matchup on Sunday night. Your trades can be on game outcomes, player performance, or any other available contract. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your account with the $60 bonus. You then have seven days to use this bonus on additional trades.

The Chiefs enter Sunday's game as heavy favorites after Kenneth Walker III's dominant performance in their season-opening win over Denver. Trading on whether Kansas City will extend its winning streak or if Indianapolis can pull off an upset gives you a compelling reason to claim this welcome offer today. Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.